POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents are facing burglary charges in Bannock County.
Keith W. Teiberis, 24, and Lacey R. Jackson, 26, have each been charged with felony burglary for an incident that allegedly occurred on July 24. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.
Pocatello police say Teiberis and Jackson were involved in a vehicle burglary on the 1600 block of East Fremont Street. They allegedly took lawn tools valued at roughly $100.
Both suspects were still in custody at the Bannock County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.