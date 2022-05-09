Pocatello resident Laura Hale received the Idaho Philanthropy award for her work benefiting local philanthropic causes in the East Idaho region in 2021.
Hale has been a weekly volunteer at the Idaho Foodbank for several years. She also volunteers at the concession stand at Pocatello High School, serves as the secretary/treasurer for the Idaho Interfaith Softball League, and dedicates time every year to helping with the Field of Heroes Memorial.
Hale is among more than 40 Idahoans who were recognized by the Idaho Philanthropy Day group for their philanthropy and volunteerism in 2021.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little wrote in a letter to Hale regarding her award that her dedication to Idaho is "greatly appreciated and does not go unnoticed."
"I want to thank you for all the time and energy you commit to making Idaho such a great state," Little wrote in the letter to Hale. "I appreciate all that you have done and continue to do to serve our communities."
Hale said she was surprised when she found out she won the award.
"I just do this because my passion is helping people and I always want to make someone else's life a little easier," Hale said. "All of the recognition that's come with winning this award, I just don't know what to do with all of it. It is so meaningful to me to be able to give back to the community."
Hale said she is grateful for the recognition, and she has been steadily influencing her children, 16 and 19 years old, to follow in her footsteps.
Idaho Philanthropy Day is organized by Serve Idaho, the governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Hale was nominated by a colleague at the Idaho Foodbank in Pocatello, and she was selected as an award recipient by Idaho Philanthropy Day judges.