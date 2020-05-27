POCATELLO - Pocatello Regional Airport’s commercial flights are staying put.
Several weeks ago, airport staff was informed Delta requested permission from the U.S. Department of Transportation to suspend service in Pocatello due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Late last week, staff learned that Delta’s request was denied.
“Commercial air service to and from East Idaho is our top priority and we look forward to continuing to welcome anyone who needs to travel,” said Alan Evans, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager. “Airport staff is working diligently to clean and sanitize the terminal and measures have been put in place by the airline and Transportation Security Administration to ensure passenger safety.”
“We were very pleased to hear the news that air service will continue from Pocatello Regional Airport during this time,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “Our airport provides service to a great number of citizens and businesses traveling across the country and around the world. We also want to thank Senator Mike Crapo, Senator Jim Risch, and Congressman Mike Simpson for their efforts on our behalf. Our incredible partnership with Idaho’s Congressional Delegation makes all the difference when it comes to events happening in Washington, D.C.”
SkyWest Airlines, operating as the Delta Connection, operates commercial flights from Pocatello to Salt Lake City.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, flight schedules and capacity have been limited. If you have questions about flights, airport staff recommends that travelers call the airline directly or a local travel agent. Airport administration staff is also available to answer questions at 208-234-6154.
Travelers to and from Pocatello are offered a series of free perks including the most popular, free parking. Other amenities offered at no charge include Wi-Fi, a book sharing center courtesy of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, a self-serve shoe-shine station by Meyers Shoe Repair, a purified water refill station from Culligan Water Conditioning of Pocatello, and a children’s play area provided by Pocatello Regional Airport.
