POCATELLO — A man who grew up in Shelley and graduated from high school there in 1997 was the co-pilot of a World War II-era B-17G bomber that flew into Pocatello Regional Airport on Monday.
Brent Beck, 41, said he grew up reading about the B-17 and its role in World War II.
"As a kid I always thought it was a neat airplane," he said.
In fact, there was a library in Idaho Falls that had a video he watched of this very plane flying around.
"And I always thought it was really cool and that's what started it for me," he said.
That sparked his long involvement in aviation of all kinds, including extremely high flights.
His mother, Joyce Beck, 69, of Shelley, said she had previously wondered what motivated him to fly the B-17.
But then she visited with people at the site and listened to how much it means to them to see it.
"It's a wonderful thing that they can share this with the world to show the price that was paid," she said.
Dozens of people attended the landing of the B-17 at the airport and visited with the pilots.
And Brent Beck says it's interesting and rewarding to fly the B-17.
"It's a really neat thing because there's three people up front," he said. "There's the pilot, the co-pilot and the flight engineer."
So the working relationship between all three is really important, he says.
And it's also fun to learn about what people did over the course of their flying careers.
Everybody involved with the plane has a unique background, according to Brent.
"They come from all over the U.S.," he said.
For instance, one of the people they work with was a test driver for race cars.
And they're all really great people according to Beck.
"That's what makes it really important and a lot of fun," he said.
Beck himself was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 2004 and advanced to the rank of major.
He did several deployments out of the Little Rock Air Force Base.
And he flew the U-2 high altitude aircraft for about five years before he left the military in 2015.
He now works for Lockheed Martin.
And he got into the program with the Air Base Arizona Commemorative Air Force when he just dropped by one time to Mesa, Arizona, to chat with the people there.
He says the all-volunteer effort is an important way to show what the airplane did during World War II.
Also, the generation that flew the B-17 is passing so keeping the aircraft flying is a way to preserve that legacy and to introduce that to their families, he said.
Beck says a lot of times people will come by and mention that their grandpa or uncle or cousin flew in the B-17 during World War II.
"So that connection with the past for them and having it be a tangible thing they can see and touch and smell and to experience what they went through is really important," Brent Beck said.
In addition, the Air Base Arizona Commemorative Air Force is one of the few organizations that offer Living History Rides in the B-17.
Flights in the aircraft are scheduled for not this week but next week on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Prices range from $95 to $850 for flights. Entire planes can also be exclusively purchased for groups or families.
For more information on the flights and lower cost tours of the plane, visit www.azcaf.org.