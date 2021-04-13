The City of Pocatello's recycling program announced Tuesday it has now diverted more than 1 million pounds of glass from the landfill and given it a new life.
The city started its glass recycling program in June 2018. The program utilizes drop-off bins throughout the city, and the city's partner, Momentum Recycling, turns the glass into cullet. Cullet is glass ground into small pieces ranging in size from a small pebble to powder, used in making insulation, bottles, bricks, sunblast media and other products.