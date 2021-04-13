GlassRecyclingBin

The city of Pocatello's glass recycling is possible through its partnership with Momentum Recycling.

 Submitted photo

The City of Pocatello's recycling program announced Tuesday it has now diverted more than 1 million pounds of glass from the landfill and given it a new life.

The city started its glass recycling program in June 2018. The program utilizes drop-off bins throughout the city, and the city's partner, Momentum Recycling, turns the glass into cullet. Cullet is glass ground into small pieces ranging in size from a small pebble to powder, used in making insulation, bottles, bricks, sunblast media and other products.