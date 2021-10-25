POCATELLO — The City Council has revised its zoning codes to raise maximum height standards for commercial and industrial buildings.
Under the code revisions, the maximum height for commercial general construction has been increased from 60 feet to 105 feet, the maximum height of buildings zoned central commercial has been increased from 75 feet to 120 feet and the maximum height of office park construction has been increased from 45 feet to 105 feet.
The maximum height of light industrial has been increased from 75 feet to 105 feet, and the maximum height of industrial has been increased from 75 feet to 120 feet.
Pocatello Public Works Director Jeff Mansfield told the council the previous zoning height restrictions and measuring policies weren't causing any inconveniences and the update is meant to be proactive.
"We haven't had any real push-back from developers or contractors on height requirements," Mansfield added.
In addition to the height changes, the updated code also changes the method for measuring the height of a building on a steep slope. The practice had been to measure a building's height from the taller down-slope side. Heading forward, the city will measure based on the average height of a building's sides from an uneven base.
"I think it's preparatory for the new comprehensive plan," Council member Roger Bray added. "We are in a limited expansion area in terms of the mountains. It only makes sense they'll go up taller."
Mayor Brian Blad said the ordinance update is a good move that probably should have been made years ago.
"We're interested in infill as opposed to urban sprawl," Blad said.
City staff submitted the proposed changes during a Sept. 9 work session, and the Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval following a Sept. 22 public hearing. The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the code revisions.
Though the changes don't affect residential construction, Blad said the city will "play it by ear" and it would be easy to make those changes if needed in the future.