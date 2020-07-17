POCATELLO — The City Council made two significant investments Thursday night in its police department.
The council approved matching local funds toward a federal grant that will be used to hire five new officers, whose positions will have an emphasis on combating violent crimes in partnership with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The council also approved $160,000 to buy 100 body cameras, which will more than cover all 92 of the city's current sworn officers, plus the five officers to be hired.
The city learned in June that it had been awarded $625,000 through a federal Community Oriented Policing grant toward expenses related to hiring the five officers throughout the first four years that they're with the department. The grant will cover 75 percent of their positions in the first year and will be gradually scaled back during each subsequent year until the city picks up the full cost in year five.
Deputy Chief James McCoy said the total cost of the positions during that four-year period, counting the city's match, is $1.2 million. The new officers will be a part of a Pocatello-Fort Hall Education and Crime Prevention Task Force.
"The five officers are going to work in conjunction with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and other agencies in the area to promote crime prevention education and combating violent crime in our communities," McCoy said.
McCoy said the task force will allow the city, the Tribes and other agencies to work closer together and better share information on violent crimes.
"It's an exciting opportunity we have to enhance the relationship we have with all of the agencies in Southeast Idaho," McCoy said.
He said it could be a while before all of the officers are hired.
The city used capital contingency funds set aside outside of the regular police budget for major purchases to buy the body cameras. The cameras could arrive as soon as late August.
"Given today's climate, the body camera serves not only to protect the public, but also to accurately record police interactions with members of the community and to improve our ability to conduct investigations with the utmost transparency," McCoy said.
McCoy said the department has been looking into buying body cameras for the past year, but the model it originally intended to buy was discontinued.
The city has decided to purchase the Panasonic body camera system, which can fully integrate with the vehicle cameras that have long been used by the department.
The cameras can be set to activate manually, when police lights turn on or when an officer opens a patrol car door. He said the department plans to have the high-definition body cameras activated whenever an officer interacts in the field with a member of the public.
The department has been evaluating 15 body cameras from various vendors, including Panasonic, to guide its decision. McCoy said the department was fortunate that one of those body cameras was assigned to an officer who responded to the Feb. 25 fatal police shooting of Neal Stuart Nevada of Fort Hall.
A police dash camera captured footage of Nevada charging police wielding two kitchen knives. Two gunshots can be heard from the officers who fatally shot him after he leaves the field of view. The body camera footage shows officers performing live-saving efforts on Nevada.
"We can point to the recent video footage with Mr. Nevada. It served to provide an indisputable record of facts," McCoy said.
He said body camera footage helps the department in court. Funds allocated by the City Council for the cameras will also cover costs of mounts and necessary upgrades to the city's servers.