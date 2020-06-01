POCATELLO — After days of nationwide racial unrest, several local residents assembled throughout the Gate City on Monday to protest racial injustice and to remember George Floyd, a black man who died last week when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
Two separate protests unfolded in Pocatello on Monday. A demonstration began at City Hall on North Seventh Avenue around 1 p.m. that involved about a dozen people holding signs and lying face down while chanting “I can’t breathe,” for nine minutes. Members of the Pocatello Police Department not only assured the demonstrators were in a safe place, but also recorded the display as a courtesy to those in protest.
Elsewhere Monday afternoon, about a half dozen people stationed on Yellowstone Avenue in front of Chili’s Grill & Bar were protesting in support of Floyd and to raise awareness about an upcoming protest set for June 6 that involves a 10:45 a.m. demonstration and a candlelight vigil in honor of Floyd at dusk, of which both events are scheduled to occur at Caldwell Park on Center Street in Pocatello.
Events happening and scheduled in Pocatello follow days of protests throughout America, triggered by Floyd’s death. The demonstrations turned violent in numerous cities, with people trashing stores, smashing and burning police cars and igniting fires to many businesses.
“As of Sunday, National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 24 states and the District of Columbia in response to civil disturbances, bringing the total number of Guard members on duty in support of their governors to nearly 62,000,” the National Guard released in a Sunday statement.
Steve Muse of Pocatello happened to witness first-hand what he described as “pandemonium” as protesters in Salt Lake City upended a police cruiser and set it ablaze.
“Just off exit 307 next to Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City, I witnessed a police car get overturned and explode,” Muse said in describing his observations while transporting a close friend to and from an appointment at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. “On the way back, the cruiser was on fire and we had to ease our way through this protest. It seemed like pandemonium, with folks walking in and out of traffic. At one point, a gentleman approached my car with a sign and I rolled down the window and asked him to step away and he did.”
Elizabeth Bennett is the Pocatello resident organizing the protest at Caldwell Park on Saturday. Though she understands why some protests have become violent in recent days, she wants to reiterate that no rioting, looting or other violent acts will be tolerated in the Gate City this weekend.
“Pocatello is a small town where everyone knows everybody and we tend to ignore events that happen outside of Idaho,” Bennett said. “I think that our town could make a huge difference if we paid attention to what is happening outside of our community. However, we want to keep this event as peaceful as possible.”
Bennett continued, “I have learned that there are some groups that want to take advantage of our protest for violent causes, and if that’s the case they should just stay home. Peaceful protests do work sometimes, but as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, ‘A riot is the language of the unheard.’ Those that are becoming violent are likely doing this because they don’t feel as if they are being listened to. I understand that, but I will not condone any sort of violence for the protest this weekend. This event is about learning to listen, to grieve and to heal as a community.”
While the demonstrations in Utah and nearly half of U.S. states over the last week that turned violent were significantly larger than those in Pocatello Monday, the organizers of the two Pocatello protests were adamant that their events were centered around peacefulness and civility.
In fact, the violence of the Salt Lake City protest is what prompted Pocatello resident Lucas Gardner to organize the protest in front of City Hall in Pocatello, he said.
“Over the last week, I have witnessed the events unfold in our country. I hadn’t spoken to anybody about it and was just letting the feelings build inside of me,” Gardner said. “Then the protest in Salt Lake City happened and I thought it was way too close to home. I could no longer wait around and let someone else start something here that ends in violence, too.”
Members of the Pocatello Police Department, including Chief Roger Schei, as well as Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad greeted protesters in front of City Hall — not with the intention of clashing with demonstrators but to offer support to their First Amendment rights and the right to assemble, Blad and Schei said.
“The protest at City Hall this afternoon was absolutely peaceful,” Schei said. “In terms of our presence, we were there to make sure the protesters were safe. We knew they were coming and that they were going to lay down, and so we wanted to protect their rights. For nine minutes they laid down in the grass and chanted, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and we wanted to make sure they had a safe place to do that.”
Blad added, “I thought today was a great experience in front of City Hall. You have to be a little worried about a protest, especially after what has been happening recently, but we did what we needed to do to protect everyone’s First Amendment rights — to allow them a platform to protest. We did not want to be overbearing and wanted to give them a chance to speak. They had their protest and afterward we shared a great discussion about what is happening in our community and how we are doing things. They were very complimentary of the city supporting this protest and making sure they were safe. I felt like it was a win-win for everybody.”
Schei says the messaging he received from the protesters was mostly centered on the idea of combating racial injustice outside of the Gate City community and that they were not there to demonstrate against any local issues or misconduct.
Gardner described the event as a major success.
“It was so positive,” he said. “I was expecting a little more of an uproar or people to mouth off and nobody did. We had such a positive welcoming and that’s what made it feel so great. The city allowed us to come in and let our voices be heard without any intrusion. Pocatello was so welcoming to us.”
Kenneth Monroe, president of the Pocatello branch of the NAACP, attended the protest at City Hall. He said he was supportive of the group’s messaging, adding that it was indicative of the feelings many Americans are wrestling with in light of current circumstances.
“I think for the group they just wanted to do something about our current state of affairs,” Monroe said. “All of us are likely in a position where we don’t agree with what happened (to Floyd) and are wondering what they can do to help. Their signs made reference to loving each other and I think that is the bottom line. We all need to work together, love one another and work toward a common goal.”
Katie Johnson, a Pocatello resident who organized the display on Yellowstone in front of Chili’s, said her primary motivation was to provide a voice for minority members of the community wishing to speak out against racial injustice who feel outnumbered by those of differing viewpoints. Johnson used the words “hurt, pain and disbelief” to describe her reactions to the video of Floyd’s last moments alive.
“I have many friends that feel outnumbered in this community and don’t feel like they are supported here,” Johnson said. “But those friends are suffering and they have faced systemic racism their entire lives. We want to let them know that they do have support and we are here to stand with them. And yes, there is so much violence that is happening right now, but personally, I feel much of these violent acts are a cry for help. It saddens me deeply that people are losing their livelihoods and their small businesses. I don’t think that is right or condone that behavior at all, but people’s voices need to be heard. They need justice.”
Johnson’s protest involved a half dozen people holding signs with information about donating to the Black Lives Matter movement as well as advertising the protest and candlelight vigil set for Saturday at Caldwell Park.
“Our goal is to protest peacefully and share information and resources to help our black friends,” Johnson said. “As a white person, I believe one of the best things you can do is donate to the Black Lives Matter movement and speak to people about being supportive of their cause.”
Another participant of the protest in front of Chili’s, Jack Johnson, expanded on Katie Johnson’s sentiment, encouraging anyone hesitant to protest or to support racial equality to educate themselves on what he described as systemic racism and injustice in America.
“Systemic racism is real and it will not go away until we say something about it,” Jack said. “The least you can do is educate yourself. I was born and raised here in Pocatello and what makes its way back to this town somewhat skirts by what happens nationally. We don’t have the same events or protests here that unfold nationally, so I took the initiative to just start learning. Scrolling through social media is upsetting right now, but I am doing it to inform myself. I need to know what is happening and to try and understand what some of this fear and pain is like. If I don’t know or understand it, then I have no right to stand here and hold a sign.”
Jack continued, “If you can’t protest, attend a vigil or donate to the cause, educate yourself — not just about the racial unrest right now, but what has led to this systemically.”