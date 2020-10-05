POCATELLO — Those who try to feed or attract wildlife — aside from certain birds and squirrels — could face an infraction and a $100 fine in the future.
Pocatello city officials recently amended the “Animal Services” section of the City Code, and it now prohibits citizens from “placing, depositing, distributing, storing, or scattering food, edible material, garbage, or other attractant, with the intent to lure, attract, entice, or feed wildlife,” according to a news release.
“We all love that wilderness areas and opportunities to see wildlife are right out our backdoors,” Mayor Brian Blad said in the news release. “However, interactions between people and wildlife are causing changes in animal migration patterns and in their health, as well as causing dangerous situations between animals and vehicles. We need to act responsibly and keep wildlife out of our neighborhoods.”
The amended ordinance does include exceptions for domestic animals — including dogs, cats, chickens, horses and livestock — and still allows people to feed their own domestic waterfowl, pheasants, chukars, turkeys and other animals, according to the news release.
“Additionally, an exception is provided for ‘seeds, nectar, and other material in feeders elevated at least five feet above the ground for birds (other than Wild Turkey and Waterfowl) or tree squirrels placed specifically to attract wild birds (other than Wild Turkey and Waterfowl) or tree squirrels,’” according to the news release.
City officials say they sought input from the Urban Wildlife Taskforce and Idaho Department of Fish and Game before making the changes.
People can view the ordinance online at bit.ly/30pelvN.