POCATELLO — A local program supported by a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant has now treated 30 older local homes to contain lead-based paint.
Flakes or dust from lead-based paint, which was commonly used on homes built prior to 1978, can cause a wide range of serious health problems, including learning disabilities in children.
The Lead Safe and Healthy Homes Program provides free lead treatment for homes occupied by a pregnant woman or a child age 6 or younger. It's open to both homeowners and renters, though landlords of homes that are treated are asked not to raise rent for at least three years.
Young children are especially susceptible to the effects of lead poisoning. Owners of properties where a child age 6 or younger spends at least 60 hours per year are also eligible.
To participate, property owners must earn no more than $50,300 for a family of four, $45,300 for a family of three or $40,250 for two people — expectant mothers are counted as two people for the program's purposes.
Pocatello, which has an older housing stock and a somewhat higher prevalence of poverty than many other parts of the state, was the only Idaho city chosen for the program. The program started in January 2018, when the city secured a $1.5 million HUD grant, spanning three years. The city provided a $500,000 match.
The funding should cover treatment of 82 local homes. The grant, which runs through January 2021, is renewable.
Cynthia Billmeyer, the city's program outreach coordinator, said Pocatello's grant administrator recently went to Washington, D.C., and met with HUD officials.
"HUD is very happy with us and they want to see this continue," Billmeyer said.
Billmeyer said blood tests are taken at the start of the program from young children of participants to determine their lead levels. She said some families have been referred to the program by local pediatricians based on children's high blood lead levels.
Billmeyer said small children may eat lead-based paint flakes, which can taste sweet, or may play around the foundations of older homes, where lead dust has accumulated over several years.
"Our community is full of lead," Billmeyer said. "There are pockets of lead everywhere."
Mike Foy, the city's grant administrator for the lead program, said homes are tested for lead using a handheld device that emits particles and by wiping window sills and floors with a special wipe that collects lead particles, which are sent to a lab for testing. The program contracts with certified lead abatement specialists, who don respirators and protective equipment and scrape away loose lead paint while misting the surfaces with water to minimize dust.
They cover the remaining paint with a special primer before repainting with household paint. They also treat home interiors with a special chemical designed to clean lead. Treatments are intended to last at least 20 years.
Foy said it takes about 10 days to make homes lead safe. During that time, the program covers a motel room for residents.
"It's more lead containment than total lead removal," Foy explained.
The program will commence work on four more houses before the end of this month.
To apply or obtain more information about the program, call 208-252-0125 or visit leaducate.pocatello.us online.