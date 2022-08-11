POCATELLO — The Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello was vandalized on Tuesday evening.
Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building's windows painted with messages including "forced birth center," "God is a woman" and "beware."
The name of a new militant pro-choice group was also painted onto one of the windows. The vandalism was reported to police for investigation.
Compassion & Hope officials believe the vandalism was committed by pro-choice activists based on the words painted on the windows.
Wright said this is the first time in the 11 years since Compassion & Hope opened at 845 S. 9th Ave. that the building has been vandalized with pro-choice messaging.
The windows were professionally cleaned following the vandalism, but Wright said the paint that was used left the painted words etched into the windows so they will have to be replaced. The window replacement could cost a few thousand dollars, she said. The pregnancy center is entirely funded by donations to women's health care.
Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center is a place that cares about women, men and families, Wright said.
"We help them, provide much needed items for them and their babies, items most of them can't afford," Wright added. "We provide education on many topics that can be helpful to our clients."
Wright said she was surprised to see the vandalism, but she had suspected that it might happen one day after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.
Despite the vandalism, the pregnancy center did not close on Wednesday. Personnel from a nearby church came to provide security in response to the vandalism. Wright said nothing will deter the center from providing its services to families.
If you have any information on who might have committed the vandalism, please contact Pocatello police 208-234-6100.