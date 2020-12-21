POCATELLO — A 30-day grace period to educate the public about a face mask mandate the City Council approved Nov. 19 recently ended, but Pocatello Police Department officials vow they won't take a hard line on enforcement.
Under the new ordinance, intended to help the city slow the spread of COVID-19, those who don't wear a face mask in public may be cited with an infraction and fined up to $50.
Capt. Ron Knapp, however, said police won't be actively seeking out people who don't wear masks.
Knapp envisions the ordinance could be a tool for the department in responding to complaints from businesses where proprietors fail to convince patrons to comply with face mask policies. Anyone who doesn't wear a mask and refuses to leave a business could be charged with trespassing or a violation of the mask policy, Knapp said.
"From my understanding, most people are either complying, or if they're not, they're leaving," Knapp said.
Knapp said a challenge to strict enforcement is that people may claim they're not wearing a mask because of a medical issue, which would be tough for police to disprove.
"If we respond, we're still going to give information about why (wearing a face mask is) important and hopefully get them to comply at that point," Knapp said.
Knapp believes most police departments in communities with new mask mandates are taking a similar approach to enforcement.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 93 additional confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as five new deaths. The district has reported 11,956 total confirmed and probable cases since the start of the pandemic, with 11,163 of those patients having recovered. The newly confirmed deaths included a Bingham County woman in her 90s and a Bingham County man in his 60s, as well as three Bannock County residents — a man in his 60s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 60s. The region has now experienced 121 deaths to COVID-19.
"We have worked in partnership with (police) through this grace period for education. Of course, we continue to promote the message that choosing to wear a mask is one of the few effective tools we have in our tool box, so we'll continue to promote that choice," said Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann.
Mary Keating, a spokeswoman with Portneuf Medical Center, described the situation with beds and resources for COVID-19 patients at the local hospital as "stable" on Monday. Nonetheless, Keating said some patients had to be temporarily diverted to other parts of the hospital than usual for treatment. Furthermore, Keating said PMC has had to activate "internal procedures" to help manage a high number of patients on ventilators in its intensive care unit.
Keating did not specify what those special procedures entailed but said the hospital has carefully planned steps to implement that correspond with rising hospitalizations. PMC has also been hiring several new nurses to bolster its staff to aid in responding to the pandemic.
Keating said that about a quarter of PMC's approximately 2,000 medical staff members have now been vaccinated for COVID-19. Keating said they've received the Pfizer vaccine, and additional doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna should be arriving shortly after Christmas for local medical staff to take.
Mann said many Idaho long-term care facilities have entered agreements with Walgreens and CVS to vaccinate their residents, and that agreement is now in the process of being activated. She said the health department will also provide some vaccinations in care facilities before offering vaccines to the general public, which she said could occur by mid to late spring.
Idaho State University also announced a plan on Monday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to a university press release, ISU will implement a mandatory COVID-19 screening program at the start of the spring semester for all students, faculty and staff who have a physical presence on campus.
The tests will be self-collected, saliva samples. The university is also continuing to track and test symptomatic individuals on campus. Screening locations will be established at the Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Meridian campuses, with both walk-up and drive-through options available. Other arrangements will be made for screening ISU faculty, staff and students in Twin Falls and Anchorage, Alaska.
"The screening program does not replace the University’s on-campus requirement for a face covering or other public health guidelines, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing," the university said in its press release.