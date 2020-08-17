POCATELLO — Pocatello police are alerting local residents about two incidents: an ongoing phone scam and fraudulent money that has recently surfaced in the community.
Regarding the phone scam, police say citizens have been receiving calls from people claiming to be officers from the Pocatello Police Department. The callers are even using the names of some of the local officers.
“They claim to have a warrant and give instructions to obtain a money order/bank draft and have it sent to an address provided by the caller in order to avoid being arrested and taken to jail,” according to a post on the Pocatello Police Department’s Facebook page.
Authorities say the calls are a scam, and they would never request money over the phone. They are urging people who receive such calls not to disclose any personal information or send any money.
Police also recently reported that fraudulent $20 bills have been located in the area.
“The bills bear serial number MG52856849F and have ‘Prop Copy’ printed on the back,” according to the police department’s Facebook page, which adds that the words “Prop Copy” are sometimes scribbled out with a black marker.
Police are asking anyone with information about the fake bills and those who come across one to contact Detective Sampson by calling 208-234-6121 and referencing report number 20-P15299.