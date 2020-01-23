Pocatello police are warning the public about a scam that has surfaced within the community during the past few weeks, targeting businesses.
Police explained in a press release that a caller contacts an employee working as a business posing as a corporate officer or the owner of the business.
"The caller advises that there are counterfeit bills in the till, the vault or deposit bag," police said. "The caller then instructs the employee to remove the bills and await a courier to arrive at the business and pick up the money."
Police said anyone who is approached about the fraud should contact the department at 208-234-6142.