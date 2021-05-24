POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department on Monday unveiled a new substation near Idaho State University that will improve operations on the city’s south side.
Located at the Portneuf Health Trust’s Bannock Campus at 500 S. 11th Ave inside the sky bridge of the former hospital and parking garage, the substation was revealed Monday with a Pocatello Chiefs ribbon-cutting event.
“Our mission statement is community commitment, and so what better place to show that commitment than putting in a new substation in the community?” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “This substation is located in the heart of ISU, it’s on the south end of town and will allow officers to be able to respond quicker and have much more access to the community.”
The approximately 500-square-foot substation features additional places for officers to complete reports, conduct interviews and perform other police-related duties, Schei added. The Portneuf Health Trust provided the new substation space at no cost to the Pocatello Police Department on the condition that Pocatello will be responsible for the maintenance of the facility.
Though the substation has been operational since November 2020, the ribbon cutting was delayed until Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering limitations. The Pocatello Police Department’s first substation is located next to Fred Meyer at 800 Yellowstone Ave.
“It’s been great having officers in our facility,” Shaun Menchaca, Portneuf Health Trust CEO and president, said in a news release on Friday. “Having the opportunity to visit with all of them has built goodwill and trust. It’s a great reminder that they are here to help the community.”
Schei said that the substation has been used as a place for officers to receive additional training and has also been a resource for other law enforcement agencies in the community. Its location has also shown to be helpful in curbing crimes inside the parking garage for the old hospital.
“We want to send a message to anybody who is thinking about doing something wrong at the parking structure: We’re here and we’re here all the time,” Schei said. “We have had some instances where we have had some vandalism or trespassing happening up here and we basically had officers on scene as the call was coming through.”
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said the addition of this new substation is incredibly timely, considering developers in the community continue to expand into the benches on the east and west sides of the city and as commercial development extends further south of town.
“With the development occurring on the edges of the city as well as to the south this substation is in the perfect location,” Blad said. “That being said, I look forward to the day we have a substation in our Downtown Pocatello area, as well as one in the Indian Hills area so that we are strategically placed in the event something happens anywhere in the city.
Moreover, Blad said the addition of this substation last November at a time in which many communities throughout the country were demanding that municipalities defund the police goes to show how much the community supports the Pocatello Police Department.
“It’s amazing to see people reaching out and thanking our police officers. It tells me we’re doing a pretty good job, especially in the climate we’re in with communities trying to distance themselves from the police,” Blad said. “As many communities are working to move away from funding the police, we have our community saying we want more of you; we want you to be where we need you. In the middle of all of that uproar, Portneuf Health Trust reached out and said, `Let's not take away; let’s add to it,’ and that just shows we have such a great partnership with them.”