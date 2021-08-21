UPDATE FROM POCATELLO POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, the Pocatello Police Department received a call regarding two deceased individuals in a vehicle parked at home in the 2000 block of Bannock Highway.
In the course of officers’ investigation, they determined the male and female had succumbed to gunshot wounds. Neighbors reported hearing the individuals engaged in an argument and reported hearing what sounded like gun shots in the area. Upon further investigation, officers determined the male shot and killed the female, and then killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
The names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin is notified.
ORIGINAL STORY:
POCATELLO — A man and woman are dead but a boy police reported missing following the fatal shooting on Bannock Highway has been located safe and unharmed.
Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert for Koda Burky, 12, of Pocatello, early Saturday morning and soon afterward Pocatello police said they found him at a friend's house in south Pocatello.
Pocatello police said they could not locate Burky following the 8:30 p.m. Friday shooting in the 2000 block of Bannock Highway and they believed he was possibly endangered so an Amber Alert was issued. Pocatello police said a man and woman were fatally shot during the shooting. Both died at the scene and their names have not yet been released. No one else was wounded during the shooting, authorities said.
Pocatello police said they're still piecing together what happened during the incident and are planning to execute search warrants to help collect evidence.
Police said early Saturday morning that they were in the process of returning Burky to his family. Police haven't yet said what the relationship is between Burky and the shooting victims.
Authorities said people who reside in the area of the shooting should lock their doors and windows as a precaution and report anything suspicious to Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
Numerous Pocatello police units responded to the shooting, which occurred on Bannock Highway between Walkabout Road and South Grant Avenue. That stretch of Bannock Highway has been closed to all traffic as authorities investigate the shooting and it's unclear when it will be reopened.
Police said the shooting scene includes a vehicle and home, both on the 2000 block of Bannock Highway.
Police said they will release additional information about the shooting later Saturday morning.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest updates on this story.