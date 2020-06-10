To enhance its documentation process and foster more transparency with the public, the Pocatello Police Department is preparing a request to the Pocatello City Council that would equip all 92 sworn officers with body-worn cameras.
The Idaho State Journal recently spoke to Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei about the new equipment request, and to the leaders of other local law enforcement agencies about their use of body-worn cameras and the policies and procedures associated with their operation.
“We have been testing six Panasonic body cameras for about a month after testing and evaluating some Motorola cameras that have been discontinued,” Schei said. “Our plan is to put together a request to Pocatello City Council to ask for 100 cameras and additional server space to store the footage.”
On several occasions during the last week, Schei has spoken publicly about the Pocatello Police Department’s mission of community commitment policing, which largely incorporates Sir Robert Peel’s Nine Principles of Law Enforcement developed as instructions for British police in 1829.
Viewed as the founder of modern policing in Great Britain, Peel’s second principle states, “The ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval of police existence, actions, behavior and the ability of the police to secure and maintain public respect.”
In a 2018 article, the National Institute of Justice wrote that Peel’s principle holds true nearly 200 years later, saying, “The ability of law enforcement to fight crime effectively continues to depend on the public’s perception of the legitimacy of the actions of officers,” adding, “that a number of recent civil disturbances across the United States subsequent to instances of lethal use of force by officers highlight the ongoing challenges in maintaining the public’s perceptions of law enforcement legitimacy, particularly as it concerns the use of force.”
Such challenges have been exasperated since the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black security guard, who died while handcuffed on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding. The widely circulated video documenting Floyd’s death shows Chauvin holding Floyd’s neck to the ground as two other officers held down Floyd’s torso and feet and another stood watch nearby.
Schei has publicly denounced the killing of Floyd and said the recent request for 100 body cameras is something his police officers overwhelmingly support, as they will improve the documentation of use of force incidents, citizen complaints, evidence collection, training opportunities and relationships with the community.
“The officers absolutely want them," Schei said. “Video provides accountability for everyone who’s there for the situation, it’s as simple as that. The video doesn’t lie. But on the other end of it, though, understand that video is still two-dimensional. It doesn’t pick up smells or feelings and stuff like that. But it does help with the accountability aspect.”
The Panasonic cameras being tested by Pocatello police officers capture 60 seconds of audio and video prior to their activation via the push of a button. When activated, the body cameras also send a record command to the police cruiser dash camera, providing synchronized video from two perspectives.
“Synchronized in-car dash and body camera video allows us to better document what happens during an incident because it gives us a broad view of the situation from the dash-cam and a close-up view from the body camera,” Schei said.
Video footage from police cruisers and body cameras is automatically downloaded to a secure server at the Pocatello police station when the devices connect to the department’s encrypted network, Schei said.
A Pocatello police records staff member catalogs the footage, documenting certain instances on compact discs that are stored in the department’s physical evidence locker and other footage is stored digitally between one and five years depending on the severity of the crime, Schei said. The request to Pocatello City Council includes additional server space because 100 cameras will produce significantly more footage than the six currently in use.
Schei is uncertain of the the financial cost for the cameras and server space, but said if the request is approved the monies would come from a capital fund and would not add any additional burden to local taxpayers.
The storage of body-camera footage at the Pocatello Police Department is implemented in mostly the same way for both the Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, of which both agencies have equipped their officers with body cameras for the past several years.
Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson says every patrol officer, detective, animal control agent and ordinance enforcement officer have worn Vievu body cameras since the spring of 2014.
“We were having issues with some of our in-car cameras that were getting pretty glitchy so we switched everything over to body cameras in April of 2014,” Guiberson said. “It was about $6,000 per unit for the in car-dash cameras and from a cost standpoint we felt we were actually saving money and the transition and has been really smooth for us.”
Guiberson also believes body cameras, when activated, protect both the public and police officers during law enforcement encounters.
“It documents the work the officers are doing, holds them accountable and also helps the public because they might see a body camera and be less likely to do something out of character or foolish,” Guiberson said. “It’s also good for the community to see how these officers work. Last Fourth of July there was a brush fire and CPD with fire extinguishers and a guy on a four-wheeler put the fire out before the fire department arrived. We put that out on social media to show how quick we responded to that incident and the feedback was great.”
Lt. Mike Dahlquist of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says all patrol deputies have worn WatchGuard Video body cameras for about the last five years. The department also still utilizes in-car cameras, though the recorded footage is not synchronized to the body cameras, Dahlquist said.
“Every deputy that I’ve talked to loves them,” Dahlquist said. “Whenever there is a disagreement about how something was handled, we have that footage to go back and review what actually happened.”
Other than two motorcycle patrol officers, the Idaho State Police 5th District does not use body cameras, said Capt. Fritz Zweigart, adding that he is unaware of any agency discussions about adding the equipment.