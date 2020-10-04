POCATELLO — Police used a beanbag gun to subdue a sword-wielding man near Alameda Park on Sunday afternoon.
The incident began to unfold around 12:30 p.m. when neighborhood residents contacted police to report that the man armed with a sword was yelling while standing in the middle of the street in the 600 block of Park Avenue, police said.
When Pocatello police officers arrived on the scene, the man dropped his sword and retreated into his motor home on the 600 block of Park Avenue.
Police surrounded the motor home and began negotiating with the man to surrender.
Around 12:45 p.m. the man exited his motor home armed with another sword and a confrontation with police ensued that ended with an officer shooting him with the beanbag gun, police said. The impact of the beanbag incapacitated the man long enough for him to be taken into custody.
The man was not seriously injured by the beanbag but he was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared and evaluated, police said.
Pocatello police said the man had warrants for his arrest for a previous incident and will be transported to Bannock County Jail once he's released from PMC.
The man was conscious and alert when he was loaded onto the ambulance for transport to the hospital.
Police said they will not release the man's name until he's formally charged for the Sunday afternoon sword incident but they did confirm that he is from Pocatello.