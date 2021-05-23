POCATELLO — Two teenagers are in police custody after a stolen pickup involved in a hit-and-run wreck subsequently careened through a fence and into a home's backyard late Sunday morning, Pocatello police said.
The initial hit-and-run crash occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday on Hiline Road near its intersection with East Alameda and Pocatello Creek roads and Jefferson Avenue.
The stolen Ford pickup truck, occupied by the two teens, rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler on Hiline and the teen driving the pickup then sped away from the scene, police said.
The Jeep's adult male driver pursued the pickup on foot and he didn't have far to run.
About 100 yards from the hit-and-run crash scene the 18-year-old female driving the stolen pickup lost control on Hiline Road and the vehicle smashed through a fence, spun out and came to a halt in the backyard of a home.
Police said it was fortunate no people were in the backyard at the time because they probably would have been struck by the out-of-control pickup.
The Jeep's driver caught up with the stolen pickup in the backyard and detained the 18-year-old driver and her male teenage passenger until Pocatello police arrived and took the teens into custody.
Both the 18-year-old and her passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported by Pocatello police to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
As of 1:15 p.m. Sunday both teens were still being treated at the hospital.
Police said that once the 18-year-old female is finished receiving treatment she will be booked into Bannock County Jail on charges related to the incident. Police said they're still investigating her teenage passenger's involvement in the incident.
The names of the teens have not yet been released but both are from Southeast Idaho, police said.