UPDATE FROM POCATELLO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers with the Pocatello Police Department and staff from assisting agencies are continuing their investigation at Downard Funeral Home and Crematory.
Some of the bodies have been positively identified and are now in the custody of local funeral homes. Staff from the funeral homes will attempt to contact the next of kin.
Bodies that have not been identified have been removed from the building and are now in the custody of the Bannock County Coroner. Officers will continue attempting to identify the remaining deceased. At this time, officers are still working to determine the total number of deceased in the building.
We understand the concerns and frustrations of the families of the deceased during this time and thank them for their patience while officers work to complete the investigation.
If family members have questions or concerns, please appoint one point of contact to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 and leave a name and phone number. Officers will return their call when more information is available.
ORIGINAL STORY
POCATELLO — The investigation into a well-known Pocatello funeral home continued Friday and the mystery surrounding “suspicious circumstances” uncovered there deepened.
Downard Funeral Home in the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue has been closed until further notice after Lance Peck, who co-owns the mortuary with his wife, voluntarily surrendered his license to operate the business to the Idaho Division of Occupational & Professional Licenses on Wednesday.
“On Sept. 1, 2021, Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses investigators visited Downard Funeral Home and the connected Portneuf Valley Crematory for an annual inspection and in response to information received from the Pocatello Police Department,” said Anne Lawler, the bureau chief for the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses. “Our investigators found conditions that were in violation of the Idaho Board of Morticians laws and rules. Lance Peck voluntarily surrendered his licenses to practice as a mortician in Idaho and to operate Downard Funeral Home and Portneuf Valley Crematory. Pocatello police are now leading the investigation with DOPL providing support as necessary. We are unable to provide additional information at this time related to Pocatello police’s ongoing investigation.”
Though authorities have released limited information related to the ongoing investigation into the funeral home, the Idaho State Journal this week obtained a copy of previous disciplinary actions against Peck from the DOPL as well as troubling details related to missing bodies that were supposed to be donated from Downard to Idaho State University’s anatomical donation program. The matter escalated to the point that ISU relayed its concerns to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and other agencies for review.
Downard Funeral Home was founded in 1931. Peck purchased the well-respected Pocatello business in September 2007 after having worked with the previous owners since 1996. Peck has not returned several requests for comment for this story.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the funeral home, which also contains Peck's Portneuf Valley Crematory in the same building, continued Friday with Pocatello police obtaining and executing a search warrant of the building after a badly decomposed body was found there, police said.
A foul smell could be detected outside of the funeral home early Thursday evening and police said the odor was coming from dead bodies. Several other refrigerated bodies were also found at the funeral home, police said.
Pocatello police said they responded to Downard Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon after a state occupational health inspector contacted them following a Wednesday visit to the funeral home. Pocatello police deployed their mobile crime scene investigation trailer to Downard early Thursday evening and a short time later the Pocatello Fire Department also responded to the funeral home.
Before executing the search warrant, the Ada County Coroner's Office delivered a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to Pocatello on Friday morning to store the bodies found in the funeral home as part of the ongoing investigation, Pocatello police said.
Numerous police and emergency first responder vehicles as well as barriers that police fabricated using tall coroner’s gurneys and a tarp cordoned off the area behind the funeral home where authorities were loading bodies into the refrigerated trailer. As of Friday afternoon, police have not said how many bodies were recovered from the funeral home.
The situation at Downard Funeral Home does not present any public health concerns, Southeastern Idaho Public Health stated Thursday evening.
At least some of the investigation into Downard Funeral Home began in the fall of 2020 when ISU uncovered alarming information related to its anatomical donation program.
Responding to questions from the Journal sent via email, ISU spokesperson Stuart Summers said ISU had a longstanding and exclusive relationship with Downard Funeral Home that continued when Peck became owner in September 2007. Records related to ISU receiving anatomical donations from Downard Funeral Home date back as far as 1996. In May 2020, ISU formally ended the working relationship, Summers said via email.
“ISU currently works exclusively with Wilks Funeral Home (in Chubbuck) for its anatomical donations,” Summers said via email. “The process is described in detail on the University's anatomical donation web page.”
On Friday, Summers told the Journal during a phone interview that between 1996 and 2008, ISU would receive an average of eight anatomical donations from Downard Funeral home every year. Records show that between 2008 and 2020, ISU only received just nine total donations from Downard Funeral Home for that entire time period. During that time frame, there were two three-year periods in which ISU received zero donations from Downard Funeral Home.
“Because Downard failed to provide donations during multi-year periods (2011-2014 and 2017-2020), ISU entered into a relationship with the University of Utah to obtain (anatomical body donations),” Summers said via email.
Summers also said ISU did not press the issue with Downard because needs were being met through the University of Utah, though it had received multiple intent-to-donate forms from living prospective donors in the Pocatello area.
“Due to the lack of donations, ISU formally notified Downard that we would no longer work with their funeral home as of May 27, 2020," Summers said "ISU then established a formal process with Wilks Funeral Home, which has already resulted in 16 local donors between July 2020 and March 2021.”
According to ISU’s policy regarding anatomical donations, depending on the timing of the donation and the condition of the body, ISU will retain the donated body for up to four years before it’s returned to the respective funeral home to be provided back to the person’s family.
When asked if ISU is currently missing any bodies that should have been received through the anatomical donation program, Summers said, “When Idaho State began working with Wilks Funeral Home, the University notified individuals who had filed an intent-to-donate form of the change. In the process, the University learned some families believed the remains of their deceased loved ones had already been donated to Idaho State University through Downard Funeral Home, but the university had no records of these donations.”
Summers on Friday said ISU returned the final five anatomical donations from Downard back to the funeral home in April 2017. Approximately four years later, one of those families contacted the university to report that they had never received their loved one’s remains, Summers said.
Additionally, two other families who had filed intent-to-donate forms with ISU called the school after they were informed of the funeral home switch and reported they were already told by Downard that their loved one was anatomically donated, said Summers, but the university had no such records of ever receiving the bodies from Downard.
“After learning of these irregularities, Idaho State’s legal office immediately requested a comprehensive internal audit of the University’s records and dealings with Downard in the fall of 2020,” Summers said via email. “The audit indicated multiple causes for concern regarding Downard Funeral Home. As a result of the audit, ISU filed formal complaints with the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Pocatello Police Department, and the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses in spring of 2021.”
That investigation is ongoing, according to Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog.
The most recent concerns are not the first between ISU, Peck and Downard Funeral Home.
In 2015, Peck was placed on a six-month probationary period and ordered to pay $8,000 in fines, investigative costs and attorney fees stemming from three violations. In addition to operating the funeral home without a license from July to October 2013, Peck failed to properly handle the remains of a person who died in 2012 and before death asked that their body be donated to ISU's anatomical program. Ultimately, the body was not donated to ISU and Peck told DOPL investigators that he cremated the body, though Peck kept no records of the cremation, according to DOPL.
In 2016, Peck was placed on a two-year probationary period after he operated Downard funeral home and the crematory inside without a license from November 2014 until June 2015, according to DOPL. He allegedly performed nearly 100 cremations during that unlicensed period. He was subsequently ordered to pay $5,715 in fines, investigative costs and attorney fees in addition to the probation for operating without a license, DOPL reported.
Then in 2018, Peck had a six-month suspension of his license shelved and was placed on a two-year probationary period again after Peck told the family member of someone who died that their loved one’s remains would be donated to a forensic canine program and never completed the donation, according to DOPL. The interactions between the family of the person who died and Peck lasted for over a year, involved Peck threatening legal action if the family member didn’t stop contacting him, and, despite the assurances from Peck that the cremains were donated to the forensic canine program, ended with Peck locating the person’s remains in his crematory located inside the funeral home in November 2017, DOPL said.
Peck completed the most recent probationary period in September 2020.
Pocatello police said they're working with other agencies on the investigation including the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, Idaho Board of Morticians, Ada County Coroner’s Office, Bannock County Coroner's Office, Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Pocatello Fire Department and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
The investigation into Downard Funeral Home is expected to last several weeks, Pocatello police said on Friday.
Authorities are asking for individuals with any questions or concerns who have had a loved one's funeral handled by Downard to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100. Police said individuals with questions or concerns should not show up at Downard Funeral Home at this time. Police are also requesting that if a family has questions or concerns that only one person from that family contact them.