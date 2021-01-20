POCATELLO — Authorities are trying to identify three suspects involved in a theft and the use of a stolen credit card in the Pocatello area, and they are asking for the public’s assistance.
Pocatello police posted photos and information about the two males and a female, who appears to have a tattoo on her left arm, on their Facebook page.
“The suspects told a witness they were from Argentina,” the post states. “It was also noted they changed clothing in between stores.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call Detective Vanderschaaf at 208-234-6121 in reference to case number 20-P18772.