Pocatello police searching for woman

Pocatello police say this woman stole items from the Costco store on West Quinn Road.

 Security camera photo provided by Pocatello Police Department

POCATELLO — The female pictured committed thefts at the Costco Store located at 305 W. Quinn Road in Pocatello on 01/19/2020 and 01/25/2020. She is described as being a dark haired, white female in her late 20’s or early 30’s, with a slim build. Please email Officer Card if you have any information at Scard@pocatello.us. Any help would be greatly appreciated. 

