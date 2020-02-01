POCATELLO — The female pictured committed thefts at the Costco Store located at 305 W. Quinn Road in Pocatello on 01/19/2020 and 01/25/2020. She is described as being a dark haired, white female in her late 20’s or early 30’s, with a slim build. Please email Officer Card if you have any information at Scard@pocatello.us. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Breaking
breaking
Pocatello police searching for woman who allegedly committed thefts at Costco
Trending Today
Articles
- Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday afternoon
- A timeline of the events surrounding the disappearance of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
- Opponents target drag queen reading program at Marshall Public Library
- Tensions rise between Bannock County assessor, commission
- Lori Vallow fails to produce missing children; grandparents await next step
- Pocatello police: Firearm was used in woman's suspicious death
- East Idaho billionaire targets medical debt collectors
- Prep roundup 1-31-20: Preston's defense gives Indians win over Century
- Police seeking information on teen missing since 2018
- Police say Utah man kidnapped, raped teen after school
Video Highlights
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Apartment
- Bedrooms: 123
Mobile
- Bedrooms: 2