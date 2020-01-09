POCATELLO — Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in the Thursday afternoon robbery of a bank along one of the city's busiest streets.
The robbery occurred at the US Bank across from the Fred Meyer retail store in the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 12:45 p.m. There were no injuries.
Pocatello police said they are searching for three suspects involved in the robbery.
The primary suspect is a woman with dark eyebrows and shoulder-length blonde hair or possibly a wig, police said. She was wearing heavy makeup at the time of the robbery and has pock-marks or scars visible on her right cheek, police said. The woman was wearing white shoes with black toes or possibly white slip-ons with black socks and was traveling in what is believed to be a 2006-2010 Hyundai Accent or similar vehicle.
The vehicle had no license plate on the front and its rear driver's side tire had a black rim or possibly a spare tire at the time of the robbery.
Police have released US Bank security camera footage of the woman as well as the car she was driving.
Police described the second suspect as a man wearing beige pants, a black baggy coat and Adidas shoes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. The man is also a suspect in the theft of a red 1984 Toyota pickup from the McDonald's restaurant in the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue. He was last seen driving the stolen pickup, license plate number 1B5150.
Police said there is a third suspect who was involved in the bank robbery but they have not yet released any information on that individual.
All three of the suspects remain on the loose and anyone with any information on their whereabouts should contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.
Police said the woman was the only one of the suspects who entered the bank during the robbery and she did not present any type of weapon when she demanded money from one of the bank's tellers. Police are not disclosing how much money the woman stole from the bank before fleeing in her car.
Police have also not yet described what roles the man and third suspect had in the robbery.
The US Bank has been temporarily shut down while police continue their investigation.