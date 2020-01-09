POCATELLO — Numerous police units responded to a reported bank robbery along one of the city's busiest streets on Thursday afternoon.
The reported robbery occurred at the US Bank across from the Fred Meyer retail store in the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 1 p.m.
Pocatello police said they are searching for the individual who reportedly robbed the bank and then fled.
Police are not yet releasing many details about the incident but they did say no one appears to have been injured during the reported robbery.
The US Bank has been temporarily shut down while police investigate the incident. Several Pocatello police officers with their guns drawn were seen outside of the bank around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Pocatello police are expected to release further details on the incident soon including a description of the suspect.