POCATELLO — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a developmentally disabled woman who was reported missing near downtown Pocatello late Thursday night.
Jayden Mortensen, 22, was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. from her residence in the 600 block of South Grant Avenue.
Police are alarmed by Mortensen's disappearance because she left behind her medication, cell phone, shoes and other personal belongings prior to leaving her home on Thursday night.
Mortensen is described as being 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and blondish brown hair.
Pocatello police said Mortensen has been listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center, so that police nationwide are aware of her disappearance.
If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.