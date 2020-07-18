POCATELLO — Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who crashed into a building along a busy Pocatello street on Saturday night and then sped away from the scene.
The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. when the driver of a silver 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup peeled out while heading southbound on South Fourth Avenue and lost control of the vehicle, police said.
The pickup crossed over the sidewalks at South Fourth Avenue and East Bonneville Street before hitting the Clear Insights survey research corporation building in the 300 block of South Fourth hard enough to punch a hole in its exterior wall. Clear Insights is located next to Pocatello's popular Little Caesar's pizza restaurant.
The impact inflicted significant damage to the pickup and the vehicle began leaking fluid as the driver sped away from the scene, police said.
Witnesses reported the collision and the responding Pocatello police officers spotted and followed the fluid trail left by the pickup.
The officers found the pickup abandoned at North Eighth Avenue and East Lander Street.
Officers said that anyone who knows who was driving the pickup should contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.
Clear Insights was closed when the incident occurred and it doesn't appear that anyone was injured during the collision.
But if anyone had been walking on the sidewalks in the path of the out-of-control pickup they could have been struck and severely hurt.
Police said the pickup's driver is facing at very least a leaving the scene of an accident charge for the incident.