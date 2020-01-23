POCATELLO — Authorities say the death of a woman found at her residence near Old Town Pocatello this week was either a suicide or a homicide.
As of Thursday, Pocatello police were still investigating the incident and treating the death as suspicious.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was found at her home in the 900 block of North Harrison Avenue on Tuesday morning.
An autopsy was performed in Boise this week, police said. They were still waiting on the results as of Thursday afternoon.
Police have not yet released many details about the woman’s death, but they did say Thursday that they believe it be an isolated case with no ongoing threat to the public.