POCATELLO — A man suffered serious injuries but his parrot survived a motorized scooter crash in south Pocatello on Saturday.
The man was driving his scooter with his parrot as a passenger around 5 p.m. near Golf Drive when he lost control and crashed.
Pocatello police and fire units responded and the man was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
An update on his condition was not available as of Saturday night. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
Following the crash Pocatello police tracked down and captured the female parrot, named Peru.
The bird was not injured and has been placed in the temporary custody of Pocatello animal control.
The man's name has not yet been released.