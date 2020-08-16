POCATELLO — Police say that a physical disturbance at an Old Town bar on Sunday afternoon ended with one of the men involved shooting at an unoccupied vehicle.
Pocatello police said they responded to the parking lot in the 100 block of North Union Pacific Avenue around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple gunshots in that area.
Police said their investigation revealed that the gunfire stemmed from a physical altercation involving a firearm between two males at the First National Bar in the 200 block of West Center Street. Police said that after the altercation one of the males went to the nearby parking lot in the 100 block of North Union Pacific Avenue and began shooting.
Police said the gunshots caused substantial property damage, striking an unoccupied parked vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident, authorities said.
Police said they have identified persons of interest in the case and are currently trying to locate them.
Police said they do not believe there is currently any threat to the public as a result of the incident.
If you have any information about this case, Pocatello police are asking that you give them a call at 208-234-6100.