POCATELLO — On Monday, Jan. 6, officers from Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in a cooperative drug task force investigation.
An officer involved shooting occurred with a male adult identified as Trevor A. VanHorn age 29.
As a result of this incident, The Bannock County Prosecutors Office has filed the following charges against VanHorn:
1. Trafficking Methamphetamine.
2. Trafficking Heroin.
3. Felon in possession of a firearm 2 counts.
The bond for the above charges was set at $100,000 dollars.
No further information is scheduled to be released at this time.
The investigation is still being investigated by The Idaho Falls Police Department and the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force