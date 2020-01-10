POCATELLO — Police confirmed at 9:30 a.m. Friday they're in the process of questioning a man and a woman in connection with the Thursday afternoon robbery of a U.S. Bank.
Capt. Eric Anderson said police located the two people at a local McDonald's Restaurant, based on a citizen's tip.
Anderson emphasized neither of the individuals has been charged and the case is still in its "infancy."
"We're trying to figure out if they're involved, how they're involved," Anderson said.
Police said the robbery occurred at about 12:45 p.m. at the U.S. Bank across from Fred Meyer in the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue. There were no injuries.
Police said they have been searching for three suspects they believe were involved in the robbery.
The primary suspect is a woman with dark eyebrows and shoulder-length blonde hair, or possibly a wig, police said. She was wearing heavy makeup at the time of the robbery and has pock-marks or scars visible on her right cheek, police said. The woman was wearing white shoes with black toes or possibly white slip-ons with black socks and was traveling in what is believed to be a blue 2006-2010 Hyundai Accent or similar car.
Police said the woman was the only one of the suspects who entered the bank during the robbery and she did not present any type of weapon when she demanded money from one of the bank’s tellers. Police are not disclosing how much money the woman stole from the bank before she drove away in her car.
The woman’s car had no license plate on the front and its rear driver’s side tire had a black rim or possibly a spare tire at the time of the robbery, authorities said. The woman was last seen driving southbound on McKinley Avenue after leaving the bank.
Police described the second suspect in the robbery as a man wearing baggy beige pants, a black coat and Adidas shoes.
He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. The man is also a suspect in the Thursday theft of a red 1984 Toyota pickup from the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot in the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue adjacent to the bank. The man was last seen driving the stolen pickup, license plate number 1B5150, northbound on McKinley Avenue near the bank.
Police have not commented on whether the man stole the pickup before or after the bank robbery.
Police have released security camera photos of the man, the adult female suspect and the car she was driving.
Authorities said there is a third suspect who was involved in the bank robbery but they have not yet released any information on that individual.
Police have also not yet described what roles the man and third suspect had in the robbery.
The bank reportedly shut down for the day because of the robbery.