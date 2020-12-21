POCATELLO — In a year marred by tragedy and loss amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Pocatello Police Department over the past several weeks has worked tirelessly to ensure that 15 less fortunate families could properly celebrate the Christmas season.
For a decade, the Pocatello Police Department has worked in conjunction with counselors at Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and various corporate sponsors to host its Secret Santa event.
This year, officers with the Pocatello Police Department — coupled with donations from McDonald’s, Cole Chevrolet and local doctor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fahim Rahim — collectively raised $7,500 to provide Christmas gifts and household necessities for less-fortunate families. Pocatello Police Community Relations Officer Greg Cates described this year’s event as a major success in a year in which many, many people have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is huge,” Cates said about this year’s Secret Santa program. “I mean think about it, there are tons of people that are out of work right now. The economy is just in the crapper right now, but we found a way to make this happen. This is the first year that I have personally been involved in buying gifts for a family and let me tell you it was a fantastic experience.”
Over the years, the department has drummed up some creative ways to raise funds for Secret Santa every year within the department. At the start of October every year, officers and non-sworn police staff can each make monthly contributions to Secret Santa in exchange for various privileges.
Male officers at the Pocatello Police Department are allowed to grow a mustache and goatee all year long. However, in order to keep their mustache or goatee from October through December, they are required to make $20 monthly contributions to the Secret Santa program. Female officers during the same three months can pay $20 to wear fingernail paint, non-sworn officers can pay $20 per month to wear jeans and casual clothes and any male officer who wants to sport a beard must pay $30.
“I’ve done this for several years and it’s just so awesome,” said Merlynn Davis, a records supervisor with Pocatello police. “Wearing regular clothes is worth it, and the families are always very appreciative to receive the gifts.”
Cates said the process of selecting what is purchased for each family differs from officer to officer, but with his family, Cates was tasked with providing gifts for two twin boys and three teenage girls, he said. He had the children’s mother provide him with a list of items categorized by what each child needed and what each child wanted.
“Then we go and pick a few items from both lists,” Cates said. “This year that meant getting some socks, underwear, pajamas, shoes and then a toy or two. You want to get them some toys or something to enjoy on Christmas but the goal is to also provide things they are going to need — the essentials if you will, say a coat, shoes or clothes.”
After the gifts are purchased each officer then wraps the presents themselves and hand-delivers them. The goal is to spend approximately $500 for each family, Cates added.
“The family we picked, I think the mom had a health issue that came up and was in a tough spot, but they are the type of family who will literally take what they can live without and give it to someone who needs it more than they do,” Cates said. “We delivered the presents this year and gave the kids a tour of my patrol car. These families are always so stoked. I definitely think the mom teared up a little bit.”
Cates also wanted to give a huge shout out to the Lowe’s Home Improvement in Pocatello for going above and beyond to make sure one family felt loved this Christmas. A Pocatello police detective who had to quarantine because of a potential COVID-19 exposure had plans to pick up a Christmas tree from Lowe’s last week had asked Cates to assist.
Not only did Lowe’s have a Christmas tree ready, but they also threw in a tree stand, tree skirt, ornaments and lights for free.
“They just started loading this shopping cart up,” Cates said. “They gave us a free tree skirt, tree topper, lights and ornaments. Then they started asking us about the kids and I didn’t realize Lowe's had toys but they gave us these massive stuffed animals and a few toys for each kid. We came in just expecting the tree and left with a shopping cart completely full of Christmas. It was incredible.
The last seven weeks have been very busy for Cates, who orchestrated the department’s turkey fundraiser, “Give the Cops a Bird,” last month, the Shop with a Cop replacement event called “Santa Claus Express,” and assisted with this year’s Secret Santa. While it’s always one of the best times of the year when you can go out and purchase gifts for your own family, giving Christmas to a family of complete strangers just hits differently, Cates said.
“It felt amazing being able to do something good for a family of strangers,” Cates said. “It feels good when you can give gifts to your family but it’s a whole 'nother ball game when you’re doing it for someone you don’t know.”