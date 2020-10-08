POCATELLO — Pocatello police officers were trained to enhance their verbal de-escalation skills during a recent department event, according to police Capt. Ron Knapp.
The department provided a training program for sworn officers and the department’s civilian personnel that included information on how to identify and deal with people who might be suffering from a mental health crisis.
“Our goal is to have every member of our department trained in it,” Knapp said. “It’s absolutely beneficial.”
There’s no technique that they can teach officers that will work 100 percent of the time, he said. But it helps to train for all the possibilities so officers are better prepared if they have to react to someone suffering from a mental health crisis, such as schizophrenia.
“It’s being able to recognize different patterns of behavior and recognize what they’re doing and figure out what’s the best avenue to take,” Knapp said.
It’s something officers can use if needed, Knapp said.
“We have all these things we train in and then we have to react to the situation,” Knapp said. “It’s something that they can use when they have the ability to.”
For instance, if somebody is standing near an officer and holding a knife the officer will probably not engage in a conversation with them, he said.
But if the person of interest is standing at a distance and they’re not a threat to the officer or someone else, and the officer has the ability to talk to them to figure out what going on, then they have more options.
If an officer can talk to them, they can perhaps figure out what’s going on, according to Knapp.
“Then I can use that time, de-escalate and get them to comply through a conversation,” he said. “That is preferable.”
He says it’s all about being able to recognize different patterns of behavior and recognize what a suspect is doing and figure out what the best avenue is for the officer to take.
For instance if someone with schizophrenia throws an item through a store window, the officer can look at the situation and figure out if there’s something that’s more beneficial to that person than an arrest.
“And in that case it would be to get them some professional help, rather than just taking and incarcerating them,” Knapp said.
He says being taken to jail in that case wouldn’t do anything to help that person or prevent the problem from coming up again.
“So it’s being able to identify people that may need help, and it’s obviously to help them,” he said.
For instance, the officer could take the person to the hospital, or they could get that person an examination.
They could have a designated examiner come up and decide if that person needs to be committed for observation or perhaps taken to a crisis center.
The course also included not just patrol officers, but dispatchers, detention officers, code enforcement officers, licensing personnel, stenographers and others, Knapp said.
“Because these are issues you can deal with whether you’re an officer or not,” he said.
The police department could have somebody walk into an office one day who’s in a crisis situation. So all department personnel need to be able to identify that and know what to do and what not to do.
“We’re trying to teach how to better deal with someone in an emotional crisis,” Knapp said. “To be able to identify somebody based on their actions, their demeanor, how they’re acting, to be able to identify what might be the best route to take.”
For instance, he says that when officers get to the scene often a crime has already been committed, but it may be possible to talk to a suspect.
“If we have the ability to talk to somebody if they’re far enough away that there’s safety for me and there’s safety for them and nobody else is in a compromised position, then why not use that to the advantage and talk to them?” Knapp said.
If the officer can figure out what’s going on before taking action it can avoid the potential for a physical confrontation, he said.
“I would much rather spend a half hour talking to you when you’re upset and listen to you and figure out what your problem is and get you to comply with me rather than me have to go hands-on with you and take you to the ground and handcuff you,” Knapp said. “I may still end up having to put you in handcuffs, but I’d rather you just turned around and put your hands behind your back.”
So it’s teaching the officers and others to identify somebody who might be going through a situation that requires an alternative action to an arrest.
But Knapp says that while verbal de-escalation can work well, it doesn’t work completely in every instance.
“That’s why we go through arrest techniques, go through Taser training,” Knapp said. “Every situation is different.”
Still, even if verbal de-escalation only works to some extent, but an officer can still get some cooperation, that helps, he said.
If an officer can get that person to comply with what the officer needs them to do then that’s a win, Knapp said.