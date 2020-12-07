POCATELLO — A local man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times.
Pocatello police became aware of the stabbing when the victim, Alexander Edmo, was dropped off at Portneuf Medical Center on Saturday night by a man driving a white 1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee.
PMC staff began treating Edmo's multiple stab wounds and contacted police.
But before police arrived, the man who dropped off Edmo drove from the hospital in the white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police described the man as being light skinned and wearing all black.
Authorities said Edmo, who's in his 60s and resides in the Pocatello area, is currently in critical condition at PMC.
Pocatello police are asking for the public's help with the investigation into the stabbing as the search for suspects continues.
Anyone with information on the stabbing or who knows the identity of the man who dropped off Edmo at PMC should immediately contact Pocatello police detectives at 208-234-6121.