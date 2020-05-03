POCATELLO — Police say charges are pending against a local man who fled the scene after crashing his car into a house, an unoccupied parked vehicle and a fence late Sunday afternoon near Alameda Park.
The man, whose name has not been released, fled the scene on foot after the 4:50 p.m. incident in the 200 block of Park Avenue but Pocatello police found him nearby a short time later and temporarily took him into custody, police said.
The man suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics after being found by police.
The man was released into the custody of his mother pending the filing of charges against him, police said.
It appeared that the man's Audi sedan first struck the chain-link fence in front of the house, destroying the fence, and then hit the porch of the house, causing minor exterior damage to the residence. The impact of hitting the porch caused the Audi to overturn and land on the unoccupied parked car in the home's driveway.
The Audi was totaled in the crash while the unoccupied parked car suffered significant damage but appeared to be repairable.
The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello police who are expected to release additional information on Monday.