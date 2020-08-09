POCATELLO — A local man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at a residence near Westwood Mall late Saturday night, Pocatello police said.
The incident occurred at 11 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Taft Avenue.
Police arrested the suspect without incident upon arriving at the scene.
The adult male victim was treated at the scene by responding Pocatello Fire Department paramedics but did not require hospitalization.
Police said the suspect was charged with aggravated battery and booked into Bannock County Jail. His name has not yet been released but he is from Pocatello, police said. If convicted of the aggravated battery charge, the suspect faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Police said the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in an argument that turned physical.