POCATELLO — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being cut on the chest by a knife that was thrown at him at a home near Idaho State University.
Police responded to the single story home in the 1200 block of East Clark Street around 3:40 p.m. after the incident was reported.
Responding police officers immediately arrested a suspect, Jacob Mullen, 23, of Pocatello, for throwing the knife that struck and cut the man.
The adult male victim was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. His name has not been released.
Both Mullen and the victim reside in the home where the incident occurred.
Mullen was transported by police to the Bannock County Jail after his arrest. He's being charged with aggravated battery for the incident, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if he's convicted.
