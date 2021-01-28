POCATELLO — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after receiving a deep cut on his chest from a knife that was thrown at him by his brother during an altercation inside their home near Idaho State University, police said.
Pocatello police responded to the single story home in the 1200 block of East Clark Street around 3:40 p.m. after the incident was reported.
Responding police officers immediately arrested Jacob Mullen, 23, of Pocatello, for throwing the knife that struck and injured his brother Andrew Mullen, 26.
Andrew Mullen was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of what police called a non-life threatening knife wound to his chest. He was later released from the hospital.
The Mullen brothers both reside in the house where the incident occurred.
Police said the brothers became engaged in a physical altercation in the home after one accused the other of being disrespectful to another family member. Police said several items were broken in the house during the altercation which ended when Jacob Mullen got a large steak knife from the home's kitchen and threw it at Andrew Mullen.
The knife's blade hit Andrew Mullen with enough force that it became lodged in his rib cage, police said. Andrew Mullen removed the knife on his own and waited for emergency responders to arrive, police said.
After being arrested without incident at the scene, Jacob Mullen was booked into the Bannock County Jail where he remained on Friday.
He’s being charged with aggravated battery for the knife-throwing incident, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if he’s convicted.