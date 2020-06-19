POCATELLO — A local man has been arrested for smashing holes in an interior wall of his apartment, setting his apartment on fire and threatening responding police officers with a shovel and then spitting on them, according to the Pocatello Police Department.
Whitney Bolton, 39, has been charged with first-degree arson, aggravated assault and assault on an officer for the Friday evening incident at his apartment in the 3300 block of Pole Line Road near West Alameda Road. If convicted of the charges, Bolton's facing a maximum punishment of 35 years in prison and a $105,000 fine.
The incident began to unfold around 7:20 p.m. Friday when residents of the apartment complex where Bolton resided called Pocatello police because he was smashing holes in an interior wall of his apartment, police said.
Several Pocatello police officers responded to the apartment complex and tried to talk Bolton into surrendering. When officers spotted Bolton setting his apartment on fire they kicked in the door to his apartment and confronted him, police said.
Bolton then threatened the officers with a shovel and spit on them before they were able to take him into custody, police said. Bolton was transported by police to Portneuf Medical Center, where he was medically cleared, and he was then booked into Bannock County Jail, police said.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the fire Bolton set in his apartment and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher, authorities said.
The Fire Department said the fire damage to Bolton's apartment was minimal and none of the apartment complex's other residents were injured or displaced.
Police said Bolton set his apartment on fire using a flammable liquid but they're still trying to identify the substance.
The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.