POCATELLO — A local man is sitting in Bannock County Jail after police say he collided with another vehicle on New Year's Eve and then fled the scene.
Michael Smith, 36, of Pocatello, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident for his actions following the collision on the city's north side, Pocatello police said.
Smith, driving a Ford Mustang, collided with a Mazda SUV in the 1300 block of West Quinn Road near Sunny Brook Drive at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, police said.
He allegedly left the scene of the wreck but Pocatello police caught up with him and arrested him on Friday morning in the 1600 block of Kinghorn Road not far from the crash scene.
A woman in the SUV was injured in the wreck and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
Her name and condition have not been released.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
Smith is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail. If convicted of the leaving the scene of an injury accident charge, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.