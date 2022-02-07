POCATELLO — Pocatello police arrested several suspects in separate incidents involving alleged drug offenses during the weekend.
Police arrested Kodee L. Dugger, 29, at 12:45 a.m. Friday after they allegedly stopped a vehicle that was operating without headlights activated at Pershing Avenue and Poplar Street. Police said Dugger, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had an active warrant for his arrest. Police said an officer saw a bent straw, determined to be drug paraphernalia, in the back seat, and officers confiscated large amounts of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected heroine and suspected fentanyl. Dugger was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl.
Police arrested Wade W. Denny, 35, at 3:30 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of a no-contact order after police responded to a verbal disturbance on West Quinn Road and an officer smelled marijuana coming from Denny's vehicle, police said. Police said they found a jar and a backpack containing marijuana.
Frank W. Young, 30, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Friday when he was stopped in the 700 block of Yellowstone Avenue on an outstanding warrant and an officer smelled marijuana, police said. Police said they found a scale, a pipe with marijuana and white pills suspected to be hydrocodone and oxycodone.
Police arrested Edwin Beitz, 59, after they saw him driving on Foothill Boulevard and Oakwood Drive without a valid license at 7:22 p.m. Sunday. An officer could smell marijuana after stopping the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, officers said they found a marijuana cigarette and a syringe with suspected methamphetamine.