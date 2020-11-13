POCATELLO — Pocatello police recently arrested several people for drug-related offenses.
Ernest Leroy Tuttle, 43, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Nov. 8 after Pocatello police located the substance on his person during a welfare check, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Police were searching for Tuttle after learning he may have had information about a potentially suicidal subject, police said. Tuttle was on felony probation at the time and his probation officer told police he had been absconding and advised the officers to search Tuttle when they came into contact with him.
Police located Tuttle at his place of work, a gas station on the 1400 block of North Main Street in Pocatello, where they discovered the meth in his front left pocket. Tuttle agreed to let officers search his vehicle and they discovered drug paraphernalia and empty Ziploc baggies with drug residue, police said.
Tuttle was subsequently charged, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated on a $10,000 bond.
Eric John Smith, 33, and Birtnie Marie Searle, 37, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin, following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Second Avenue and East Sutter Street the evening of Nov. 7, police said.
A Pocatello police officer observed Smith and Searle enter a vehicle parked outside of a room of the Thunderbird Motel on South Fifth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, with Searle entering the driver’s side, police said. After observing the vehicle’s registration was expired, the officer initiated a traffic stop, police said.
Smith was not wearing a seatbelt, appeared nervous and would not make eye-contact with the officer as he spoke with Searle, so he requested identification from Smith and for a police canine to respond to the scene, police said. The officer learned Smith had a recent drug-related arrest that was connected to the Thunderbird Motel, police said.
After the police dog provided a positive read for narcotics in the vehicle, police conducted a search and located multiple items of paraphernalia as well as small amounts of meth and heroin, police said.
Both Smith and Searle were charged, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail where they both currently remain incarcerated. Searle’s bond was set at $10,000 and Smith’s bond was set at $20,000.
Connor Cellan, 22, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, after his police and probation officers located the drug stored inside the capsule of another pill during a home search, police said.
The incident occurred on Nov. 9 on the 300 block of Filmore Street in Pocatello, police said. Cellan’s felony probation officers were conducting a search of his home when they located several used hypodermic needles, a few small baggies with white residue and white pill capsules identified as Gabapentin, a medication used to treat seizures, police said.
Probation officers requested the police officers test the substance inside the Gabapentin pill capsules after explaining several individuals on probation or parole have been using the pill capsules to disguise illegal narcotics, police said.
The substance inside the pill capsules and the white residue on the baggies tested positive for methamphetamine and Cellan was subsequently arrested and charged with felony drug possession, police said.
Cellan is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail. His bond has been set at $10,000.