POCATELLO — Pocatello police are looking for information about two vandalism and burglary suspects.
They recently released images of a male and a female they say vandalized and burglarized the vending machines at the Portneuf Health Trust building, located at 500 S. 11th Ave., shortly after 6 p.m. on June 4.
The suspects caused more than $5,400 in damages and took $340, police said.
They are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the crime to contact Officer Garner by calling 208-234-6100 and referencing case number 20-P10483.