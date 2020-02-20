POCATELLO — Police are investigating a Wednesday night incident near Idaho State University that began as a physical altercation and ended with a gunshot.
Pocatello police said they received calls from people in the area of South Fifth Avenue and East Humbolt Street around 9:20 p.m. reporting that five to six men were beating another man near the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant, 1159 S. Fifth Ave.
Before officers arrived on the scene, another individual contacted police to say he heard a single gunshot in the same area, police said.
Police said the physical altercation had apparently spilled into the nearby alley behind River of Life Church, 1211 S. Fifth Ave., where it's believed one of the individuals involved fired a pistol once into the pavement. The gunshot caused everyone involved in the fight to run from the scene.
When police arrived, they could not find anyone involved in the altercation or any evidence that the gunshot had wounded anyone. As of early Thursday morning, police said they still had no suspects in custody.
Police said they did find a spent bullet casing as well as a pistol magazine in the alley behind River of Life Church.
Police said it's possible the gun was fired accidentally during the altercation.
Idaho State University issued a campuswide text message around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday alerting all students, faculty and staff about the shooting and urging them to stay away from the area of South Fifth and East Humbolt. ISU's text message also stated that the individuals involved in the shooting had not been identified.
Pocatello police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.