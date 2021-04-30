POCATELLO — Authorities are asking the public to help them identify a person of interest in a package theft.
Pocatello police recently posted photos of the male and the truck he may have been traveling in on their Facebook page. They say they are looking for the man in connection to a package theft that occurred at a residence on the 4000 block of Sunnybrook Drive in Pocatello.
Anyone with information about the man or crime is encouraged to contact Officer Kendall at 208-234-6100 and reference LI# 21-P08095.