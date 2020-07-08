POCATELLO — Authorities are looking for information about a theft suspect.
Pocatello police posted two photos of the man on their Facebook page on Monday, and they are asking anyone with information about him or the theft to contact Detective Bartschi at 208-234-6121 and reference case number 20-P10353.
Police say the man, described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with a heavy accent, stole a wallet on June 3. The man then allegedly used a credit card from the wallet to purchase gift cards from several stores.