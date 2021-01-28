UPDATE
Pocatello police reported at 9:10 p.m. Thursday that they located Marissa Soto safe and unharmed. She has been returned to her family. Further information has not yet been released.
ORIGINAL STORY
POCATELLO — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Highland High School student who disappeared Thursday under alarming circumstances.
Marissa Soto, 17, of Pocatello, was last seen on Thursday afternoon when she left Highland High School to get lunch.
She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Pocatello police are alarmed at her disappearance.
"She has no history of running away and her family is concerned for her safety," Pocatello police said in a press release issued on Thursday evening.
Marissa was reported missing by her family around 4 p.m. Thursday.
By Thursday evening the search for her was intensifying with Pocatello police patrol officers and detectives trying to locate her.
Marissa is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a daypack.
If you have any information regarding Marissa please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.