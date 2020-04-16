POCATELLO — A local man has been arrested for repeatedly crashing his car into the front of a Pocatello convenience store early Thursday morning, police said.
Earl K. Clark-Monroe, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony malicious injury to property for repeatedly accelerating his 2018 Subaru Impreza into the front doors of the Maverik store at 2100 E. Center St., police said. The store was closed at the time and the incident did not result in any injuries.
Police said they were first notified about the incident by Maverik employees who arrived at the store to open it for business around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The employees noticed that the front doors of the store were heavily damaged and contacted Pocatello police.
Pocatello police said that upon arriving at the Maverik they reviewed the store's video surveillance system, which revealed that Clark-Monroe had arrived at the store around 3 a.m. Thursday, exited his vehicle and apparently became upset that the store was closed, and then got back into his car and repeatedly crashed it into the store's front doors.
Clark-Monroe then drove away from the store in his damaged car.
Police said that Clark-Monroe's vehicle inflicted about $2,000 in damage to the front of the convenience store.
After positively identifying Clark-Monroe via the store's video cameras, Pocatello police alerted all area law enforcement agencies that they were looking for him.
A Bannock County sheriff's deputy immediately responded that he had Clark-Monroe pulled over on Interstate 15 in Arimo for an unrelated matter.
At the request of Pocatello police the deputy arrested Clark-Monroe, and he was subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail on the felony malicious injury to property charge, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Despite the damage to the store, the Maverik is still open for business.