POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating a non-fatal stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a physical disturbance involving several men that took place in the 200 block of North Third Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.
A 23-year-old Pocatello man, whose name was not released, was stabbed during the incident, Pocatello police said. He was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
As of Thursday afternoon, police were still attempting to interview those involved and trying to determine exactly what happened. No arrests have been made.
Police said they would release additional details at a later date.