POCATELLO — Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting incident that occurred near Idaho State University.
Around 9:45 p.m. Pocatello police received calls from people in the area of South Fifth Avenue and East Humbolt Street about several individuals fighting in the alley behind River of Life Church, 1211 S. Fifth Ave.
Police said that it's believed one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation fired a gun once into the pavement, causing everyone involved in the fight to run from the scene.
When police arrived at the scene, they could not find anyone involved in the incident. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, police had no suspects in custody.
Police said it's possible the gun was fired accidentally during the altercation. Police said they found one bullet casing at the scene and they do not believe anyone was wounded by the gunshot.
Idaho State University issued a campuswide text message around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday alerting all students, faculty and staff about the shooting and urging the public to stay away from the area of South Fifth and East Humbolt. ISU's text message also stated that the individuals involved in the shooting had not been identified.
Pocatello police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.